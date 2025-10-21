CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Augustana 0 0 0 0 0…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Augustana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 0 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 Ferris St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

RPI at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Providence at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ferris St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

RPI at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Providence at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31

Lake Superior St. vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech vs. Clarkson at Cheel Arena, 7 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Clarkson at Cheel Arena, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 11

St. Cloud St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

