CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan Tech
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|Bowling Green
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Bemidji St.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|2
|4
|4
|0
|Augustana
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|N. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|2
|4
|0
|Ferris St.
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|1
|5
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Michigan Tech 4, Ferris St. 2
Bowling Green 3, Lake Superior St. 2
Michigan St. 6, N. Michigan 2
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 2, RPI 1
Bemidji St. 3, Augustana Vikings 2
Providence 7, St. Thomas (Minn.) 4
Friday’s Games
Lake Superior St. vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.
Michigan Tech vs. Clarkson at Cheel Arena, 7 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 1
Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.
Lake Superior St. vs. Clarkson at Cheel Arena, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 7
N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 11
St. Cloud St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 14
Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
