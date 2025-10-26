CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan Tech 2 0 0 0…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan Tech 2 0 0 0 6 9 3 4 2 0 Bowling Green 2 0 0 0 6 7 3 2 2 0 Bemidji St. 2 0 0 0 5 4 2 4 4 0 Augustana 0 2 0 0 1 2 4 3 3 0 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 2 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 1 N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 Lake Superior St. 0 2 0 0 0 3 7 2 4 0 Ferris St. 0 2 0 0 0 3 9 1 5 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech 4, Ferris St. 2

Bowling Green 3, Lake Superior St. 2

Michigan St. 6, N. Michigan 2

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 2, RPI 1

Bemidji St. 3, Augustana Vikings 2

Providence 7, St. Thomas (Minn.) 4

Friday’s Games

Lake Superior St. vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech vs. Clarkson at Cheel Arena, 7 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Clarkson at Cheel Arena, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 11

St. Cloud St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

