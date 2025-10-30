Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen breaks left ring finger, questionable for Friday’s game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable for Friday’s NBA Cup game against Toronto after breaking…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable for Friday’s NBA Cup game against Toronto after breaking the ring finger on his left hand.

Allen sustained the injury during Wednesday’s 125-105 loss to the Boston Celtics, which snapped Cleveland’s three-game winning streak.

An X-ray on Thursday revealed a non-displaced fracture, meaning the broken bone pieces remain in their original position and are not out of alignment. The Cavaliers said Allen will undergo a series of treatment and evaluation leading into their next game.

Allen is averaging 14 points and seven rebounds in Cleveland’s first five games.

The Cavaliers are already without starting point guard Darius Garland (toe) and forward Max Strus (foot) as they continue to rehab from offseason surgery.

