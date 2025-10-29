Caufield sets Canadiens record with 11th career OT goal to beat Kraken 4-3 after 3rd period collapse

SEATTLE (AP) — Cole Caufield set a Montreal franchise record with his 11th career overtime goal, lifting the Canadiens to…

SEATTLE (AP) — Cole Caufield set a Montreal franchise record with his 11th career overtime goal, lifting the Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday after they squandered a 3-0 lead midway through the third period.

Caufield, who had two goals and an assist, moved into a tie for the NHL lead with his ninth goal of the season. He skated behind the net before sneaking back toward the line to catch Kraken goalie Joey Daccord off guard and tuck the puck inside the post 44 seconds into OT.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook each scored a power-play goal and Nick Suzuki had three assists for the Canadiens (8-3), who improved to 5-2 on the road this season while wrapping up a four-game trip. Jakub Dobes improved to 6-0, making 18 saves.

Brandon Montour had two goals and Shane Wright scored between them as the Kraken stormed back. Montour, the 10th-year defenseman, had a career-high 18 goals last season.

Montreal hosts Ottawa on Saturday. Seattle hosts the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

