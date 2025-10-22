Carrascal’s late goal lifts Flamengo over Racing Club in Copa Libertadores semifinals

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Midfielder Jorge Carrascal scored late to give Flamengo a 1-0 win over Argentina’s Racing Club…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Midfielder Jorge Carrascal scored late to give Flamengo a 1-0 win over Argentina’s Racing Club at home in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal series.

Carrascal, a Colombian international, scored the game-winner in the 88th minute for the three-time Libertadores champions.

Flamengo is aiming for its first Copa Libertadores title since 2022 and also trying to give Brazil an eighth title in the past nine editions.

The second leg will be played next Wednesday in Buenos Aires.

The tournament final is scheduled for Nov. 29 in estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru.

Racing Club, playing in its first semifinals series since 1997, is trying to win its first Copa Libertadores since 1967.

LDU takes on Palmeiras

In the other semifinal series, Ecuador’s LDU will be aiming to knock out a Brazilian club for the third time in the knockout stages when it takes on Palmeiras on Thursday.

LDU beat Sao Paulo in the quarterfinals to reach the final four for the fourth time, and first since 2008.

The team based in Ecuador’s capital downed defending champion Botafogo in the round of 16.

Palmeiras, a three-time Copa Libertadores winner, advanced to the semifinals over Argentina’s River Plate.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.