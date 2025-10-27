Canucks host the Rangers after Sherwood’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (3-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-5, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday,…

New York Rangers (3-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-5, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the New York Rangers after Kiefer Sherwood’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Canucks’ 4-3 overtime win.

Vancouver has a 5-5 record overall and a 2-2-0 record in home games. The Canucks have a -3 scoring differential, with 28 total goals scored and 31 allowed.

New York has a 3-5-2 record overall and a 3-1-1 record on the road. The Rangers are 1-2-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

