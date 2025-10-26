Canucks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (4-4-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-5, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10…

Edmonton Oilers (4-4-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-5, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -146, Canucks +122; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks head into a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers after losing three in a row.

Vancouver has a 1-1-0 record in Pacific Division play and a 4-5 record overall. The Canucks have given up 28 goals while scoring 24 for a -4 scoring differential.

Edmonton is 4-4-1 overall and 1-1-1 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have allowed 27 goals while scoring 26 for a -1 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

