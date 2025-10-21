Canadiens beat Sabres 4-2 with three third-period goals

MONTREAL (AP) — Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky and Jake Evans scored in the third period, helping the Montreal Canadiens beat…

MONTREAL (AP) — Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky and Jake Evans scored in the third period, helping the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Monday night.

Oliver Kapanen also scored for Montreal in fifth win in six games. Nick Suzuki and Alex Newhook each had two assists, and Jakub Dobes stopped 30 shots.

Slafkovsky gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead when he knocked in his third of the season off a slick feed by defenseman Noah Dobson.

Hutson made it 3-1 with his first of the year at 11:38, and Evans closed it out with an empty-netter with 31 seconds left. Hutson has nine points in five career games against Buffalo.

Jiri Kulich and Tyler Kozak scored for the Sabres, who had won two in a row. Alex Lyon made 27 saves.

Kapanen opened the scoring with his fourth goal 8:29 into the first after a rush from Ivan Demidov. Kapanen leads all NHL rookies in goals, while Demidov is tied for the rookie points lead.

WILD 3, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Danila Yurov scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and Minnesota beat New York.

Jonas Brodin and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for Minnesota, which had a 32-23 advantage on shots. Filip Gustavsson had 22 saves as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak (0-2-1).

Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers, who fell to 0-4-0 at home this season. Igor Shesterkin finished with 29 saves,

In the third period, after Shesterkin made a save on Marcus Johansson’s wraparound try, Yurov knocked in the loose puck at 8:16 for the rookie’s first NHL goal to put the Wild ahead 2-1.

Kaprizov added an empty-netter for his fifth of the season with 1:39 remaining to seal the win.

The Wild outshot the Rangers 17-6 in the first period, with each team scoring once.

FLYERS 5, KRAKEN 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster each scored twice and Philadelphia beat Seattle.

Travis Konecny, Tyson Foerster and Noah Cates also scored, Cam York had three assists and Sean Couturier added two as Philadelphia won for the third time in four games. Dan Vladar finished with 21 saves.

Jordan Eberle and Jani Nyman scored for Seattle, which snapped a season-opening five-game point streak (3-0-2). Joey Daccord gave up all five goals on 21 shots through two periods, and Philipp Grubaouer had six saves in the third.

Konecny and Foerster scored 33 seconds apart early in the second period to push the Flyers’ lead to 4-1.

Konecny redirected a pass from Egor Zamula at the right doorstep for his first of the season at 4:59, Foerster then got his second of the night at 5:32 on a power play, tipping York’s point shot past Daccord for the three-goal lead.

Nyman pulled the Kraken within two with a power-play goal at 8:33, but Tippett’s second of the game and fifth of the season with 4:20 left in the middle period made it 5-2.

JETS 2, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mark Scheifele and Jonathan Toews scored in the third period, and Winnipeg beat Calgary for its fifth consecutive victory.

Scheifele extended his goal streak to five games when he made it 2-1 with 4:54 left. Toews’ tying power-play goal at 2:41 was his first since April 13, 2023, after sitting out the past two seasons due to health issues.

Connor Hellebucyk had 32 stops for the Jets.

Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary in its sixth consecutive loss. Dustin Wolf had 26 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, HURRICANES 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Vegas beat Carolina.

Jack Eichel, Pavel Dorofeyev and William Karlsson also scored and Mitch Marner had two assists for Vegas, which still hasn’t lost in regulation (5-0-2).

Akira Schmid stopped 23 shots after relieving Adin Hill, who made four saves before he left the game midway through the first period with an injury. Schmid improved to 4-0-0 this season.

Dorofeyev is tied with Ottawa’s Shane Pinto and Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele for the league lead with seven goals, while Eichel leads the league with 16 points.

Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, his second of the season. Frederick Andersen (3-1-0) made 21 saves as Carolina lost for the first time after opening the season with five wins.

