Cambiaghi and Nicolussi Caviglia given 1st call-ups for under-pressure Italy in World Cup qualifying

ROME (AP) — Bologna left winger Nicolò Cambiaghi and Fiorentina midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia were called up by Italy for the first time Friday, as the under-pressure Azzurri prepared to face Estonia and Israel in World Cup qualifiers.

The 24-year-old Cambiaghi has scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in 88 Serie A matches and played 10 times for Italy’s under-21 team.

The 25-year-old Nicolussi Caviglia came up with Juventus and played for Italy’s under-17 through under-21 teams. He was also invited to a training camp for developing players by former Italy coach Roberto Mancini in 2022.

Italy visits Estonia on Oct. 11 and hosts Israel in Udine three days later.

Four-time champion Italy is attempting to avoid missing a third straight World Cup. But the Azzurri are second in their group, six points behind perfect Norway — although with a game in hand.

Only the group winners advance directly to next year’s tournament in North America. The second-place finishers progress to a playoff — the stage where Italy was eliminated during qualifying for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Italy and Israel are level on points, with the Azzurri ahead on goal difference. But UEFA is considering suspending Israel over the war in Gaza.

Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante and AC Milan defender Matteo Gabbia were also called up for the first time since June and October of last year, respectively.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso is expected to rely on Mateo Retegui and Moise Kean in attack again.

Italy squad:

Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Diego Coppola (Brighton), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Matteo Gabbia (AC Milan), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (Fiorentina), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle).

Forwards: Nicolò Cambiaghi (Bologna), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter Milan), Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Atletico Madrid), Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadsiah), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio).

