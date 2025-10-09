Calgary visits Vancouver after shootout victory

Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -206, Flames +169; over/under…

Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -206, Flames +169; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Vancouver Canucks after the Flames defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in a shootout.

Vancouver had a 38-30-14 record overall while going 13-11-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Canucks averaged 2.8 goals on 25.5 shots per game last season.

Calgary had a 41-27-14 record overall and went 16-4-6 in Pacific Division play last season. The Flames had a 21.0% power play success rate last season, scoring 49 goals on 233 chances.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.