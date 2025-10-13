Calgary takes on Vegas after Coronato’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (1-2, in the Pacific Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Vegas Golden Knights after Matthew Coronato scored two goals in the Flames’ 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Calgary went 41-27-14 overall and 16-4-6 in division play a season ago. The Flames had a 21.0% power play success rate last season, scoring 49 goals on 233 chances.
Vegas had a 50-22-10 record overall while going 20-7-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Golden Knights scored 274 total goals last season, with 53 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals.
INJURIES: Flames: None listed.
Golden Knights: None listed.
