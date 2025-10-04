Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% Boosts For UFC 320, NFL Week 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With UFC 320 tonight followed by NFL Week 5 games taking place tomorrow, new bettors can capitalize on all the action with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Bet just $1 on fights like Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira or any NFL game to instantly unlock 20 100 percent profit boost tokens with this offer. Click here to register.





Once you get your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens, you will have two weeks to put them to use before they expire. They can be used for bets up to $25 on any market. When you place your $1 bet today, you will be able to put your tokens right to work for tonight’s fights and tomorrow’s NFL games.

The Ankalaev vs. Pereira fight takes the bulk of the attention as the headliner for UFC 320 in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight, but you will have a full card to bet on, too.

We have some intriguing NFL matchups to bet on tomorrow, too. In the 1 p.m. EDT window, we have the Denver Broncos visiting the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Later on, games like Buccaneers-Seahawks, Commanders-Chargers and Patriots-Bills will garner plenty of attention.

Any of these events can be used to activate your welcome offer with Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X For UFC 320, NFL Week 5

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NFL Anytime Touchdown Parlay Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Escalator, UFC 320 30% Parlay Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On Oct. 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Whether you want to bet on one of tonight’s fights or on tomorrow’s NFL action, you will have plenty of choices. Caesars Sportsbook has bet boosts available for all of the action this weekend, and they are great candidates for your $1 bet to unlock the profit boost tokens:

Khalil Rountree Jr. win by KO/TKO/DQ (+360)

Merab Dvalishvili win by submission vs. Cory Sandhagen (+1000)

Alex Pereira win by KO/TKO/DQ vs. Magomed Ankalaev (+350)

Eagles, Colts, Ravens and Jets all win (+850)

DeVonta Smith first touchdown scorer (+1400)

George Pickens and Garrett Wilson EACH over 79.5 receiving yards (+425)

Jayden Daniels over 1.5 passing touchdowns and over 29.5 rushing yards (+150)

Caesars Sportsbook Quick Parlays For UFC 320, NFL

In addition to the bet boosts listed above, pre-made quick parlays are great resources for new users. These can help you figure out what kinds of parlays you might want to bet on in the future:

Pereira wins by KO/TKO/DQ vs. Ankalaev, Sandhagen wins by KO/TKO/DQ vs. Dvalishvili (+3215)

Sandhagen wins vs. Dvalishvili, Rountree Jr. wins vs. Prochazka, Emmett wins vs. Zalal (+5602)

Eagles, Lions, Buccaneers, Ravens, Colts, Chargers all win (+1859)

Giants, Broncos, Seahawks, Patriots all win (+3547)

Justin Jefferson, Quinshon Judkins, Jordan Mason, Jerry Jeudy EACH score a touchdown (+3400)

Claim Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X Offer

Click here or on any of the other links on this page to get set up with a new account and claim this offer. Enter the promo code WTOP20X alongside basic identifying information, like your name, birth date, mailing address, phone number, etc.

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, PayPal account, etc. This will cover your $1 bet to unlock your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens.

Once you receive your profit boost tokens, make sure to use them within two weeks before they expire from your account.