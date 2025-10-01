Buster Posey doesn’t consider former manager Bruce Bochy a candidate to fill San Francisco’s vacancy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants executive Buster Posey doesn’t consider his former manager Bruce Bochy a candidate to fill the…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants executive Buster Posey doesn’t consider his former manager Bruce Bochy a candidate to fill the vacant position again for San Francisco.

Posey, the club’s president of baseball operations, said Wednesday he had spoken to Bochy a couple of days earlier and mentioned there could be a position for the 70-year-old in the organization — just not the managerial job.

“The door’s always open here for some sort of role,” Posey said during a news conference at Oracle Park. “I don’t see us going that route with Boch.”

The Giants fired Bob Melvin on Monday after his second season ended with an 81-81 record — one more victory than last year — and a fourth straight missed playoff opportunity.

Later Monday, the Texas Rangers announced a mutual parting with Bochy after three seasons that featured the organization’s first World Series championship in 2023.

Posey expressed the hope of finding someone who could provide stability for years to come on the dugout’s top step as the club tries to become a regular contender again, but he didn’t provide any details about the process except that interviews are happening this week. Under Bochy, the Giants won biennial World Series championships in 2010, ‘12 and ’14.

“We had a pretty consistent stretch of not playing good baseball,” Posey said. “… There’s a lot of good things in place, but ultimately we did not achieve our goal this year.”

When Posey took over in his current job at this time last year to replace Farhan Zaidi, the Giants’ longtime catcher committed to three seasons. And he is still planning to fulfill that agreement.

“I’m fully committed, but I think the focus has to be on the present,” the 38-year-old Posey said. “That’s the way I try to look at it. Would I like to do it longer, sure, but I think the focus has to be in the moment.”

