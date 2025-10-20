Bulls guard Coby White to miss start of season because of strained right calf

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Coby White will miss the start of the season because of a strained right…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Coby White will miss the start of the season because of a strained right calf he suffered in the offseason.

Coach Billy Donovan told reporters Monday that White did not experience a setback in his recovery from an injury he suffered in August but did feel tightness following Saturday’s practice. The team said he will be reevaluated in two weeks.

White, who averaged a career-high 20.4 points last season, figures to miss at least six games, starting with the opener against Detroit on Wednesday. The Bulls also play Orlando, Atlanta, Sacramento and New York twice during that stretch.

Chicago went 39-43 for the second straight year and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference last season. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.