Buffalo takes losing streak into game against Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (1-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres take on the Ottawa Senators after losing three games in a row.

Buffalo had a 36-39-7 record overall while going 10-13-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Sabres scored 43 power-play goals last season on 229 total chances (2.8 chances per game).

Ottawa had a 45-30-7 record overall while going 16-13-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Senators scored 242 total goals last season, with 64 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

