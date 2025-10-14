Buffalo takes losing streak into game against Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (1-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-3, in the Atlantic Division)
Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres take on the Ottawa Senators after losing three games in a row.
Buffalo had a 36-39-7 record overall while going 10-13-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Sabres scored 43 power-play goals last season on 229 total chances (2.8 chances per game).
Ottawa had a 45-30-7 record overall while going 16-13-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Senators scored 242 total goals last season, with 64 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals.
INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.
Senators: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.