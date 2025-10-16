Seattle’s Miller to start ALCS Game 5 with Woo available out of bullpen. Gausman on mound for Jays

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller will start Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Toronto…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller will start Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday while All-Star Bryan Woo will be available out of the bullpen.

Kevin Gausman will be on the mound for the Blue Jays.

Miller, 27, went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA during the regular season, limited to a career-low 18 starts due to a pair of injured list stints caused by right elbow inflammation. Miller won Sunday’s ALCS opener at Toronto with six innings of one-run ball and has a 2.61 postseason ERA in two outings.

“Obviously, pitched well against Toronto in the first game and we’re looking forward to giving him the ball tomorrow,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Thursday,

Woo, a 25-year-old right-hander, was a career-best 15-7 with a 2.94 ERA in 30 starts, leaving his most recent appearance on Sept. 19 after five innings because of pectoral tightness. He was left off the Division Series roster against Detroit.

“I just know I’m ready to get in the game, and the last box to check is just to get my name called,” Woo said on Tuesday.

Woo led the Mariners in wins, innings (186 2/3) and strikeouts (198), and his ERA was lowest among qualifed Seattle starters.

“He’s in a good spot. He’s feeling good,” Wilson said, “I think at this point that’s where we’re going to see him, coming out of the ‘pen.”

Woo hasn’t made a relief appearance other than an All-Star Game since April 11, 2021, in his final outing for Cal Poly.

“This is the time of year where you ask people to do things that they’re not as comfortable doing or they haven’t done as much,” Wilson said. “But he’s got a wealth of people that will help him. (Luis Castillo), Logan Gilbert did it recently. They can help. So I think he’ll be in good shape and, again, I think he’s excited to get back out there.”

Gausman, a 34-year-old right-hander, went 10-11 with a 3.59 ERA during the regular season and made 32 starts. He allowed two runs over 5 2/3 in the opener, taking the loss.

“You like his composure, you like the way he’s throwing the ball, you like his stuff, you like his heartbeat in big situations,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “There’s a lot to like about Kevin Gausman. He’s pitched in huge games for us.”

Gausman spoke glowingly about how his teammates won Game 3 in a 13-4 rout.

“I thought the guys did a heck of a job against a really good pitcher, “ Gausman said. “(George Kirby), he kind of had our number, to be honest. I feel like he’s always pitched well against us, and I still remember 2022 when he came into Game 2 and kind of shut the door. So, yeah, that was a huge win.”

Gausman led the major leagues with 1,137 splitters this year, 37.5% of his total and 375 more than any other pitcher. He said he didn’t anticipate making major changes.

“There is a level of knowing that these guys are going to make an adjustment from Game 1 to Game 5,” Gausman said, “and so it’s more so just really kind of in game seeing their approach and you have a mindset going in of what you’re going to do. But sometimes, you get punched in the face in the first, and you got to change your mindset.”

