Bruins take win streak into game against the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (0-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-0, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning as winners of three games in a row.

Boston had a 33-39-10 record overall while going 11-11-4 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Bruins scored 222 total goals last season, with 35 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals.

Tampa Bay went 47-27-8 overall and 12-16-3 in division play last season. Goalies for the Lightning averaged 25.5 saves per game last season while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

