Bruins take on the Sabres after overtime win

Buffalo Sabres (0-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (2-0, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Buffalo Sabres after the Bruins took down the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime.

Boston had a 33-39-10 record overall while going 11-11-4 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Bruins scored 35 power-play goals last season on 230 chances for a 15.2% success rate.

Buffalo had a 36-39-7 record overall while going 10-13-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Sabres scored 265 goals while allowing 287 for a -22 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

