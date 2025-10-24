Bruins bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (5-0-3, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-6, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Colorado Avalanche (5-0-3, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins look to stop their six-game skid when they take on the Colorado Avalanche.

Boston is 2-3-0 in home games and 3-6 overall. The Bruins have gone 1-4-0 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Colorado has a 5-0-3 record overall and a 3-0-1 record on the road. The Avalanche are fourth in the league with 28 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Avalanche won 4-1 in the previous matchup. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

