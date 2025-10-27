Brooklyn faces Houston after Thomas’ 40-point outing

Brooklyn Nets (0-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (0-2, 15th in the Western Conference) Houston; Monday, 8…

Brooklyn Nets (0-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (0-2, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -15.5; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the Houston Rockets after Cam Thomas scored 40 points in the Nets’ 118-107 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Houston went 52-30 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets shot 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

Brooklyn finished 26-56 overall with a 14-27 record on the road last season. The Nets averaged 105.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.2 last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Drake Powell: day to day (ankle), Danny Wolf: day to day (ankle), Ziaire Williams: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.