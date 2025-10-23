Brooklyn faces conference rival Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-1, 13th in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -12.5; over/under is 227.5
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Brooklyn and Cleveland meet on Friday.
Brooklyn finished 26-56 overall and 14-37 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Nets averaged 105.1 points per game last season, 43.5 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.
Cleveland went 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 121.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.4 last season.
INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Danny Wolf: day to day (ankle).
Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Darius Garland: out (toe), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
