Brink’s shootout winner sends Flyers over Penguins 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored a milestone goal, Bobby Brink scored the shootout winner and had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Konecny notched his 200th career goal in the second period on a shot from the right circle, beating Pittsburgh goalie Arturs Silovs over his blocker. He became the 17th player in Flyers history to reach the 200-goal plateau.

Brink scored on the power play in the first by poking a rebound past Silovs for his third goal of the season. He also made a deft double deke move on a goal in the shootout. Sam Ersson made 24 saves for the Flyers, who won for the fourth time in five games.

Sidney Crosby scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season to force overtime for the Penguins, who have registered at least one point in seven straight (5-0-2).

Justin Brazeau scored his sixth goal for Pittsburgh and Silovs made 32 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, FLAMES 3

TORONTO (AP) — Max Domi and Matthew Knies each scored two goals, and Toronto topped Calgary.

Knies also had an assist as Toronto earned its second straight win. Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 shots.

Domi made it 4-3 when he beat Dustin Wolf with 2:04 left for his third goal of the season.

Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee and Samuel Honzek scored for Calgary in the opener of a four-game trip. The Flames dropped to 1-8-1 in their last 10 games.

Frost opened the scoring for Calgary, beating Stolarz off the rush with a shot that went off the post and in. It was Frost’s second goal of the year.

After Toronto generated little offense in the first period, Domi tied it at 1 early in the second.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, HURRICANES 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in the final 4:59 to help Vegas beat Carolina.

First Eichel forced a turnover near the blue line with Carolina on the attack, then raced the other direction to beat Frederik Andersen for a 4-3 lead. Minutes later, he finished a feed from Ivan Barbashev to make it 5-3 with roughly 2 1/2 minutes left.

Tomas Hertl added an empty-net clincher in the final seconds as Vegas closed out a second win against Carolina in nine days.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice in the first period for Vegas, the second coming on the power play, and Brett Howden had a backhand-forehand finish at the crease on Andersen to tie it at 3 early in the third. Akira Schmid had 21 saves for Vegas.

Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov broke through in the opening minutes with a one-timer off a power-play faceoff win for his first goal of the season, which also marked Carolina’s third goal with the man advantage after a rough start to the season.

Jordan Martinook and Logan Stankoven also scored for the Hurricanes, while Andersen finished with 29 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, SABRES 3, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Miles Wood scored twice, with his second goal coming 2:53 into overtime, to rally Columbus to a win over Buffalo.

Zach Werenski and Yegor Chinakhov had a goal and assist each, and the Blue Jackets won their fourth straight road game. Jet Greaves made 35 saves, including kicking out his right pad to stop Jiri Kulich on a breakaway 40 seconds into overtime.

Wood forced overtime by tipping in Chinakhov’s shot with 6:05 remaining, and his two-goal outing came in his return after missing five games with what initially appeared to be a frightening injury to his left eye. He was hurt while chasing after a loose puck when Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton’s stick rode up beneath Wood’s shield and struck him in the eye.

Josh Doan, Ryan McLeod and Josh Dunne, with his first NHL career goal, scored for Buffalo, which is 4-1-2 in its past seven following an 0-3 start. Alex Lyon finished with 35 saves.

BRUINS 5, ISLANDERS 2

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist to help Boston rally for a victory over New York.

Pastrnak, Elias Lindholm and Mikey Eyssimont scored during Boston’s second-period rally after the Bruins managed just four shots on goal in the opening period. Morgan Geekie added a power-play goal in the third and Fraser Minten had an empty-netter as Boston rebounded from a 7-2 loss at Ottawa on Monday night.

Charlie McAvoy had two assists and Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves for Boston, which won for just the second time since starting the season 3-0.

Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri also scored, and Ilya Sorokin finished with 17 saves.

DUCKS 3, PANTHERS 2, SO

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Troy Terry and Mason McTavish scored in a shootout, and Anaheim beat Florida.

Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist, and Cutter Gauthier also scored to help the Ducks end a five-game trip with a victory in coach Joel Quenneville’s first game against his former team.

Quenneville, who coached the Panthers from 2019-21, returned to Sunrise for the first time since resigning as Florida’s coach after details of a sexual-assault scandal involving his 2010 Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks squad were revealed in October 2021.

Quenneville was banned from the NHL for nearly three years for his handling of the situation before taking over the Ducks in May. He won three titles in 10 years with the Blackhawks and last coached for Florida on Oct. 27, 2021.

Carlsson buried a short-handed goal midway through the second period to extend his point streak to four games. He assisted on Gauthier’s power-play goal a couple of minutes later to give Carlsson a team-leading 11 points this season.

Lukas Dostal stopped 31 shots for the Ducks.

LIGHTNING 5, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals to lead Tampa Bay to a victory over Nashville.

Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Charl-Edouard D’Astous also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves. After winning just one of their first seven games of the season, the Lightning have won three straight.

Anthony Cirelli and Pontus Holmberg each had two assists for the Lightning.

Luke Evangelista scored a goal and added an assist and Filip Forsberg also scored, and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville, losers of two in a row.

Girgensons scored the game’s first goal at 10:31 of the opening period. He missed the first seven games of the season with an upper-body injury. He later added his second late in the third.

Hagel doubled the Tampa Bay lead at 15:37 of the second.

RED WINGS 5, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored twice and Alex DeBrincat also scored to help Detroit beat St. Louis.

Ben Chiarot and Elmer Soderblom also scored, and John Gibson made 20 saves for the Red Wings, who had rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Blues 6-4 on Saturday night.

Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou scored, and Jordan Binnington made 15 saves for the Blues, who have lost their last five.

St. Louis has allowed at least five goals in all six of its regulation losses.

Kyrou scored his fourth goal of the season with 4:24 remaining in the third period to give him at least one point in each of his last eight games.

Larkin scored his eighth goal of the season into an empty net for his 250th career goal with 1:07 remaining in regulation.

JETS 4, WILD 3, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kyle Connor’s wrist shot 46 seconds into overtime gave Winnipeg a victory over Minnesota, its ninth straight win against their Central Division rival.

Connor scored his fifth goal of the season off a clean look from the slot after a drop pass from Mark Scheifele.

Nino Niederreiter scored the tying goal midway through the third period for the Jets, who took a 2-0 lead in the first when Gabriel Vilardi and Vladislav Namestnikov scored on deflected shots 22 seconds apart.

Kirill Kaprizov and Brock Faber scored in the second period and Marcus Johansson got the go-ahead goal on a power play early in the third for the Wild, who outshot the Jets 38-22. Johansson was credited with his fourth goal in the last three games when Faber’s shot bounced around the goal mouth and glanced off Jets defenseman Luke Schenn’s knee.

STARS 1, CAPITALS 0

DALLAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 24 saves recording his first shutout of the season and Tyler Seguin scored a power-play goal as Dallas beat Washington.

Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, the NHL career leader with 899 career regular-season goals, was held without a goal for the second consecutive game.

Oettinger improved to 6-0-0 in his career against the Caps as the Stars (6-3-1) won their third straight.

The Capitals (6-4-0) dropped their second straight for their first losing streak of the season and lost on the road for the first time. They were shut out for the first time, hitting three posts.

Washington’s Logan Thompson, who leads the NHL in goals against average at 1.29, stopped 18 shots.

BLACKHAWKS 7, SENATORS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard had three goals and an assist in his first career hat trick, and Chicago beat Ottawa.

Frank Nazar and defenseman Louis Crevier each had a goal and an assist for Chicago in its third win in four games. Ryan Donato and Colton Dach also scored.

Bedard took Ryan Greene’s short pass and whipped a 25-foot wrist shot past Linus Ullmark for a 5-3 Chicago lead 3:46 into the final period. It completed his first NHL hat trick in his 160th career game on a night when he became only the seventh Blackhawks player to score at least 50 goals before turning 21.

Ottawa had won three in a row. Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist for the Senators, and Jake Sanderson also scored.

Bedard’s exploits made up for the Blackhawks’ second-period swoon, when they allowed three goals on as many shots in 3:33, letting the Senators back into the game.

Sanderson beat Spencer Knight on a 55-foot slap shot that caromed off the end boards and Knight’s left elbow. Michael Amadio got his second of the season at 7:09, and Stutzle made it 4-3 with a wrist shot from the right circle at 8:31.

The Blackhawks had built a 4-0 lead on Dach’s rebound shot off a Crevier drive, followed by a Crevier goal that caromed off Ottawa’s Nikolas Matinpalo, and Bedard’s first two goals, the first on a power play, the second a wrist shot past Ullmark 2:58 into the second period.

Knight stopped 21 shots, and Ullmark made 19 saves.

AVALANCHE 8, DEVILS 4

DENVER (AP) — Victor Olofsson had his first career NHL hat trick and added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals, and Colorado beat New Jersey in the second game in three days between the teams.

The loss snapped the Devils’ eight-game win streak, which tied a franchise record for the most victories through the first nine games of a season, while Colorado broke a skid of four consecutive games without a victory.

MacKinnon’s goals were the 375th and 376th of his career, moving him past Milan Hejduk for fourth place on the franchise’s career scoring list.

Martin Necas, Parker Kelly and Zakhar Bardakov also scored for Colorado, which had goals on four of its six power plays. The Devils had entered the night with the NHL’s second-best penalty kill, at 93.5%.

Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves and Cale Makar had four assists.

OILERS 6, MAMMOTH 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a pair of goals and Evan Bouchard added three assists as Edmonton exploded for five second-period goals to get past sizzling Utah.

Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm each had a goal and an assist, while Isaac Howard and Ty Emberson also scored for the Oilers (5-4-2), ending a two-game losing skid.

Logan Cooley, JJ Peterka and Barrett Hayton scored for the Mammoth (8-3-0), who saw an impressive seven-game winning streak halted.

Stuart Skinner registered 20 saves to collect the win for the Oilers, while Karel Vejmelka made 21 stops for the Mammoth.

It was Cooley’s league-leading fourth game-opening goal of the year and he became the first player in league history to score each of his first eight goals of the season in the first period.

RANGERS 2, CANUCKS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jonathan Quick made 23 saves and New York blanked Vancouver in captain J.T. Miller’s return.

Mika Zibanejad scored late in the first period off a give-and-go with Will Cuylle, and Sam Carrick added an empty-net goal with 93 seconds left. Adam Fox had two assists.

It was Quick’s first shutout this season and the 64th of his career, tying Rangers great Henrik Lundqvist for 17th place in NHL history.

Thatcher Demko stopped 23 shots for the Canucks (5-6-0), who struggled to generate offense.

Miller played his first game in Vancouver since being traded back to New York, where he began his career, by the Canucks at the end of January.

CANADIENS 4, KRAKEN 3, OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Cole Caufield set a Montreal franchise record with his 11th career overtime goal, lifting the Canadiens to a victory over Seattle after it squandered a 3-0 lead midway through the third period.

Caufield, who had two goals and an assist, moved into a tie for the NHL lead with his ninth goal of the season. He skated behind the net before sneaking back toward the line to catch Kraken goalie Joey Daccord off guard and tuck the puck inside the post 44 seconds into OT.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook each scored a power-play goal and Nick Suzuki had three assists for the Canadiens (8-3), who improved to 5-2 on the road this season while wrapping up a four-game trip. Jakub Dobes improved to 6-0, making 18 saves.

Brandon Montour had two goals and Shane Wright scored between them as the Kraken stormed back. Montour, the 10th-year defenseman, had a career-high 18 goals last season.

KINGS 4, SHARKS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif (AP) — Brandt Clarke scored the tiebreaking goal from the right circle with 6:40 left and Los Angeles beat San Jose after blowing a three-goal lead.

Corey Perry got his third goal in four games for the Kings. Jeff Malott and Drew Doughty also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 37 saves.

It was the Kings’ second consecutive victory in regulation after going to overtime in their previous four games.

Will Smith, Philipp Kurashev and Alexander Wennberg each had a goal for the Sharks, the only NHL team without a win in regulation. During a 57-second span in the first period, San Jose missed four clean looks.

Things got dicey for Los Angeles near the end. The Kings played the final 76 seconds short-handed after Joel Edmundson was whistled for delay of game after flipping the puck over the glass into the crowd.

San Jose took six shots during that stretch but failed to score.

