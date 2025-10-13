Brewers manager Pat Murphy jokes that most Dodgers players `can’t name 8 guys’ on Milwaukee roster

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy keeps finding new ways to play up his team’s underdog status for…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy keeps finding new ways to play up his team’s underdog status for its National League Championship Series matchup with the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I’m sure that most Dodger players can’t name eight guys on our roster,” Murphy quipped during his pregame press conference Monday. “No offense to them, they shouldn’t have to know the names, but these are some guys that hopefully they know their names by the time it’s over.”

Murphy, who has referred to his team as “Average Joes,” is going where many other coaches or managers have gone before in playing up the strengths of an opponent while downplaying his own team’s chances.

This matchup gives Murphy plenty of opportunities to do that.

The Dodgers are poised this year to spend a record $509.5 million in payroll and projected luxury tax. The Brewers play in the smallest market in the major leagues, though they won all six regular-season meetings with the Dodgers while posting the best record in baseball.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts understands Murphy’s motivation for making such comments and noted Sunday that “anything Murph speaks to, in the Lou Holtz vein, we’re not buying, because that’s a very good ballclub.”

Murphy coached Notre Dame’s baseball team from 1988-94, at the same time Holtz was coaching the school’s football program and regularly marveling at the perceived strengths of any opponent in his own press conferences.

Roberts addressed that again Monday when he was asked about Murphy’s comments and the public perception of the two teams.

“That’s just kind of how Murph is,” Roberts said. “He tries to get into the psyche, and he’s telling his team the opposite, right, in the clubhouse, behind closed doors. So we know the act. He’s going to have his guys prepared.

“But no, we’re prepared. We’re playing good baseball, and we expect the same out of those guys. And all the talk isn’t going to really factor in once the game starts.”

In the meantime, Murphy will keep on highlighting the difference in star power between the teams.

“One of our clubbies last night … gave (Dodgers shortstop) Mookie (Betts) a ride,” Murphy said. “It was a pretty long ride all the way out to the cars. Passed me right by like I wasn’t even there. I’m like, ‘Hey, 10 years, I’ve never gotten a ride.’”

