Brewers’ Chourio undergoes MRI but stays upbeat after leaving NLDS Game 1 with hamstring tightness

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Another clutch playoff performance by Jackson Chourio had a concerning conclusion for the outfielder and the Milwaukee Brewers.

After becoming the first player to collect three hits in the first two innings of a postseason game, Chourio left Saturday’s 9-3 NL Division Series victory over the Chicago Cubs with tightness in his right hamstring.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after Game 1 that Chourio had undergone an MRI. Chourio missed a month during the regular season with an injury to the same hamstring.

“They haven’t said anything,” Chourio said through an interpreter. “We’re still waiting. But physically I feel good, and I feel in a position where I’m ready to keep going and keep competing.”

Murphy didn’t sound as optimistic.

“Obviously it’s real scary,” he said. “Having that same hamstring injury to the same leg, we’re hoping that it’s something he can come back from soon. We have no idea when that would be. He’s just getting out of the tube right now. We’ll have somebody look at it. Could be devastating.”

Chourio’s injury occurred on a bases-loaded grounder up the third base line in the second inning. After Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw made a diving stop, Chourio beat the throw to first for an RBI single that extended Milwaukee’s lead to 9-1.

But Chourio moved awkwardly after crossing first base. He departed after he was visited by Murphy and head athletic trainer Brad Epstein.

“It was just frustrating with the moment,” Chourio said. “But once (we were) kind of talking and having the advantage that we had there in the game, it was kind of a little bit more precautionary there to come out of the game.”

Chourio also said he felt good after hurting his hamstring while running the bases on a triple during a July 29 victory over the Cubs. He wouldn’t play again until Aug. 30.

Before leaving Saturday’s game, Chourio played a major role in a fast start for the NL Central champions.

He hit a leadoff double and a two-run single as part of the Brewers’ six-run outburst in the first. Chourio has gone 8 of 14 with six RBIs in four career playoff games.

The 21-year-old capped his rookie season last year by going 5 of 11 with two homers in the Brewers’ NL Wild Card Series loss to the New York Mets.

“I think it’s the adrenaline,” Chourio said. “I love playing in these pressure moments, and really, I see it as a blessing being able to compete and to be able to have the results that I’ve had. But really just playing in these moments, I treat it as a blessing.”

Chourio’s early exit gave 28-year-old rookie Isaac Collins his postseason debut. Collins ran for Chourio, stayed in the game in left field and went 0 for 2.

Collins could be in line for a bigger role if Chourio is sidelined by his injury.

“Getting thrown into the fire like that is always tough, but I’m glad I got my feet wet,” Collins said.

Collins batted .263 with a .368 on-base percentage, nine homers and 54 RBIs as one of the Brewers’ biggest surprises this year. But he ended the regular season in a 9-for-51 slump.

