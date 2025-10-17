Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio hops off field with hamstring cramp in Game 3 of NLCS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers leadoff hitter Jackson Chourio hopped off the field with cramping in his right hamstring…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers leadoff hitter Jackson Chourio hopped off the field with cramping in his right hamstring during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday.

The 21-year-old right fielder was batting against Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen in the seventh inning when he fouled off a pitch and couldn’t put any weight on his right leg.

“It was a cramp. Just a cramp there,” Chourio said through a translator. “So I think maybe I tried to pull the trigger a little bit too hard there and that’s maybe what caused it.”

He said he felt good after the game and believes he can play on Friday. The Brewers lost 3-1 and face elimination in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series.

Chourio hopped off on his left leg and was replaced by Blake Perkins, who struck out swinging for the final out of the seventh with Milwaukee trailing 3-1.

“It sucks because I felt like I had the ability to do something for us there in the game,” Chourio said. “First time in my life that it’s happened to me and I hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Chourio exited the NL Division Series opener against the Chicago Cubs because of hamstring tightness. He missed a month during the regular season with an injury to the same hamstring.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.