Brewers bring 2-1 NLDS lead into Game 4 against Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers (97-65, first in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Chicago Cubs (92-70, second in the NL…

Milwaukee Brewers (97-65, first in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Chicago Cubs (92-70, second in the NL Central during the regular season)

Chicago; Thursday, 9:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -121, Cubs +102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Brewers lead the series 2-1 and will move on to the NLCS with a victory.

Chicago has gone 50-31 at home and 92-70 overall. The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Milwaukee is 97-65 overall and 45-36 on the road. The Brewers are 71-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the 17th time this season. The season series is tied 8-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Busch leads the Cubs with 34 home runs while slugging .523. Nico Hoerner is 12 for 41 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 76 RBIs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 10 for 41 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Cade Horton: 15-Day IL (ribs), Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jackson Chourio: day-to-day (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.