Brewers bring 1-0 lead into NLDS Game 2 against Cubs

Chicago Cubs (92-70, second in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (97-65, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Monday, 9:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -124, Cubs +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs square off in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Brewers lead the series 1-0.

Milwaukee is 97-65 overall and 52-29 at home. Brewers hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the NL.

Chicago is 42-39 on the road and 92-70 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the 15th time this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 103 RBIs while hitting .264 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 10 for 43 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .297 batting average, and has 29 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 39 walks and 61 RBIs. Michael Busch is 13 for 34 with six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .260 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jackson Chourio: day-to-day (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Cade Horton: 15-Day IL (ribs), Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

