Brewers and Cubs square off to start NLDS

Chicago Cubs (92-70, second in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (97-65, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: TBD; Brewers: Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 204 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -148, Cubs +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs play in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Milwaukee has gone 52-29 in home games and 97-65 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

Chicago has a 92-70 record overall and a 42-39 record in road games. The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Saturday’s game is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs are up 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 29 home runs while slugging .452. Danny Jansen is 7 for 20 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 37 doubles, four triples, 31 home runs and 95 RBIs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11 for 37 with three doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .260 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: William Contreras: day-to-day (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (calf), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Cade Horton: 15-Day IL (ribs), Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

