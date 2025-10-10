Brewers and Cubs play in decisive NLDS Game 5

Chicago Cubs (92-70, second in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (97-65, first in the NL…

Chicago Cubs (92-70, second in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (97-65, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in Game 5 of the NLDS. The series is tied 2-2, and the winner moves on to the NLCS.

Milwaukee has a 97-65 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games. The Brewers are 76-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago is 92-70 overall and 42-39 on the road. The Cubs have hit 223 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs are up 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Frelick has a .288 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 20 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs. Jackson Chourio is 11 for 41 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 25 doubles, four triples and 22 home runs while hitting .266 for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 13 for 34 with two doubles, a triple and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cubs: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jackson Chourio: day-to-day (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Cade Horton: 15-Day IL (ribs), Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

