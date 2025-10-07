Brewers aim to sweep Cubs in NLDS Game 3

Milwaukee Brewers (97-65, first in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Chicago Cubs (92-70, second in the NL…

Milwaukee Brewers (97-65, first in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Chicago Cubs (92-70, second in the NL Central during the regular season)

Chicago; Wednesday, 5:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -120, Brewers +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers meet in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Brewers hold a 2-0 lead in the series and will move on to the NLCS with a victory.

Chicago is 50-31 in home games and 92-70 overall. The Cubs have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.80.

Milwaukee has gone 45-36 on the road and 97-65 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.59 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 16th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 8-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 29 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 61 RBIs while hitting .297 for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 13 for 33 with three doubles, a triple and six home runs over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 28 doubles and 17 home runs for the Brewers. Danny Jansen is 7 for 20 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Cade Horton: 15-Day IL (ribs), Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jackson Chourio: day-to-day (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.