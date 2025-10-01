Brazil includes Vinicius Júnior for friendlies against Japan and South Korea

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior will be back with Brazil’s national team for two friendlies…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior will be back with Brazil’s national team for two friendlies in Asia in October.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti announced his squad Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro for the matches against South Korea and Japan.

Star striker Neymar was excluded because of another injury — this time in his left thigh.

Vinícius did not play in Brazil’s last two matches of South American World Cup qualifying in September.

Also missing due to injuries are Barcelona’s Raphinha, Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos, and Liverpool’s Alisson.

The first friendly is in Seoul on Oct. 10, and four days later in Tokyo.

Goalkeepers: Ederson (Fenerbahce), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians)

Defenders: Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Eder Militão (Real Madrid), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Vanderson (Monaco), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Beraldo (Paris Saint Germain), Wesley (Roma)

Midfielders: André (Wolverhampton), Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton (both Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), João Gomes (Wolverhampton), and Lucas Paquetá (West Ham).

Forwards: Estêvão (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

