Boston takes on Florida following Pastrnak’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (3-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-4, in the Atlantic Division)
Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers after David Pastrnak’s two-goal game against the Utah Mammoth in the Bruins’ 3-2 loss.
Boston is 3-4 overall with a 1-1-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are 1-3-0 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.
Florida is 3-4 overall with a 1-2-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have a 2-1-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.
Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.
INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.
Panthers: None listed.
