Boston and Chicago take the ice in non-conference matchup

Chicago Blackhawks (0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (1-0, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -165, Blackhawks +138; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks face off in an out-of-conference matchup.

Boston had a 33-39-10 record overall and a 20-14-7 record at home last season. The Bruins had a 15.2% power play success rate last season, scoring 35 goals on 230 chances.

Chicago went 25-46-11 overall and 10-26-5 in road games last season. The Blackhawks scored 224 total goals last season (2.7 per game on 24.4 shots per game).

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

