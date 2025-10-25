Bobrovsky’s 50th career shutout leads Panthers to 3-0 win over Golden Knights

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 17 shots for his 50th career shutout, Cole Schwindt scored against his former…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 17 shots for his 50th career shutout, Cole Schwindt scored against his former team and the Florida Panthers became the first team to beat the Vegas Golden Knights in regulation this season, winning 3-0 on Saturday night.

Bobrovsky became the 33rd goalie in NHL history with that many regular-season shutouts, with 17 of them coming since he joined the Panthers.

Sam Reinhart and A.J. Greer also scored for Florida, who evened their record at 5-5-0 and improved to 4-1-0 at home. Reinhart’s goal opened the scoring late in the first period, Schwindt made it 2-0 early in the third period and Greer pushed it to 3-0 with 9:56 left.

Vegas (5-1-2) had its four-game winning streak snapped. The Golden Knights earned at least one standings point in all seven of their games coming into Saturday.

Akira Schmid stopped 23 shots for the Golden Knights.

It was a matchup of the teams that have combined to win the last three Stanley Cups, with Vegas beating Florida for the crown in 2023 and Florida then beating Edmonton for the title in each of the last two seasons.

Schwindt was facing Vegas for the first time since the Panthers claimed him off waivers last month. Florida had traded Schwindt away three years ago in the deal that landed Matthew Tkachuk from Calgary.

Schwindt spent last season with Vegas, playing in 42 games and finishing with a goal and seven assists. He played in three games with Florida in 2021-22 and four games with Calgary in 2023-24.

Up next

Golden Knights: Visit Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Panthers: Host Anaheim on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.