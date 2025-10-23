Bo Bichette could be activated by the Blue Jays for their World Series opener vs. the Dodgers

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays may activate shortstop Bo Bichette for the World Series against the defending champion…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays may activate shortstop Bo Bichette for the World Series against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers after the two-time All-Star made strides in recovering from a sprained left knee that has sidelined him for 1 1/2 months.

Bichette, a two-time AL hits leader, hasn’t played since he sprained his left knee in a Sept. 6 collision with New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

“After our workout today there’ll be a lot more understanding of where I stand,” Bichette said Thursday, a day ahead of the opener. “I’m just trying to do everything I can to be ready for whatever I’m physically capable of doing.”

Bichette was second in the major leagues to the Yankees’ Aaron Judge with a .311 batting average, hitting 18 homers with 94 RBIs in 139 games.

Toronto manager John Schneider wouldn’t give a hint toward his decision.

“Neither one is a slam dunk,” he said. “I can say that we’re close on probably one way or another, but just need to kind of see how today goes.”

Bichette could be at shortstop, designated hitter or second base, a position he last played in 2019 in the minor leagues.

“We’re kind of coming right down to the wire with it,” Schneider said. “I could see all three of those things happening, to be honest with you. Just kind of have to talk to him after the workout today, see how comfortable he felt doing everything and make the best decision.”

Bichette, 27, is eligible for free agency following the World Series.

