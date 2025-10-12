Blues visit the Canucks following Neighbours’ 2-goal showing

St. Louis Blues (1-1, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (1-1, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday,…

St. Louis Blues (1-1, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (1-1, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Vancouver Canucks after Jake Neighbours’ two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Blues’ 4-2 win.

Vancouver had a 38-30-14 record overall and a 17-16-8 record at home last season. The Canucks averaged 2.7 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 22.5% (50 total power-play goals).

St. Louis went 44-30-8 overall and 20-19-6 on the road a season ago. The Blues scored 250 total goals last season, with 43 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.