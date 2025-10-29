Blues take losing streak into game against the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (5-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-6-1, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Thursday, 8…

Vancouver Canucks (5-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-6-1, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to end their five-game skid when they play the Vancouver Canucks.

St. Louis has a 3-6-1 record overall and a 1-4-1 record in home games. The Blues have a 1-2-0 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Vancouver is 5-6 overall and 3-3-0 on the road. The Canucks have a -5 scoring differential, with 28 total goals scored and 33 given up.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Blues won the last matchup 5-2. Jimmy Snuggerud scored two goals in the win.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

