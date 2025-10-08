Blues host the Wild to start season

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -125, Wild +104; over/under…

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -125, Wild +104; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Minnesota Wild in the season opener.

St. Louis went 44-30-8 overall and 17-13-3 in division games a season ago. The Blues had a +19 goal differential last season, scoring 250 goals while giving up 231.

Minnesota had a 45-30-7 record overall while going 13-11-2 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Wild had a 20.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 43 goals on 207 chances.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

