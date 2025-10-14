Blues host the Blackhawks after Snuggerud’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-1, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-1, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Wednesday, 9:30…

Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-1, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-1, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Chicago Blackhawks after Jimmy Snuggerud’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Blues’ 5-2 win.

St. Louis had a 44-30-8 record overall and went 17-13-3 in Central Division games last season. The Blues scored 43 power-play goals last season on 195 total chances (2.4 chances per game).

Chicago went 6-14-6 in Central Division games and had a 25-46-11 record overall last season. The Blackhawks scored 224 total goals last season, with 47 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

