Blue Jays ride rookie Yesavage’s 11 Ks to 13-7 win over Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS

TORONTO (AP) — Rookie Trey Yesavage set a Blue Jays postseason record by striking out 11 in 5 1/3 no-hit…

TORONTO (AP) — Rookie Trey Yesavage set a Blue Jays postseason record by striking out 11 in 5 1/3 no-hit innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit the first postseason grand slam in team history and Toronto beat the New York Yankees 13-7 on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the ALDS.

Daulton Varsho had two home runs among his four extra base hits, and Ernie Clement and George Springer also both homered as Toronto reached double figures in hits (15) and runs for the second straight game.

The Blue Jays had three home runs among their 14 hits Saturday in a 10-1 victory. They have as many home runs (eight) as strikeouts (seven) through two games.

Varsho went 4 for 5 with two doubles, scored four runs and drove in four. Guerrero went 3 for 5 and scored twice.

Cody Bellinger homered and drove in three runs and Ben Rice had two hits and two RBIs in a five-run seventh but Toronto won for the eighth time in nine home meetings with New York. The Blue Jays went 2-4 in six games at Yankee Stadium, where the series shifts for Game 3 on Tuesday night.

Yesavage (1-0) was selected by Toronto with the No. 20 pick last year in the amateur draft. The 22-year-old right-hander rose through four minor league levels this season before joining the Blue Jays and going 1-0 in three September starts.

MARINERS 3, TIGERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning and Seattle beat Detroit in Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Sunday to even the series.

With the game knotted at 2-2 and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh doubled with one out. Shortly after, Rodríguez doubled home Raleigh to put the Mariners in front for good.

Closer Andrès Muñoz retired the Tigers in order for the save one night after throwing two innings in a 3-2 loss in 11 innings.

Jorge Polanco homered twice for Seattle.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.