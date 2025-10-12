Blue Jays’ Nathan Lukes leaves Game 1 of ALCS after bruising knee when he fouled off pitch

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes left Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against Seattle on Sunday…

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes left Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against Seattle on Sunday after bruising a knee.

Lukes fouled a ball off his right knee in the first, falling in pain, but stayed in the game and drew a 12-pitch walk. He flied out leading off he third and was replaced by Myles Straw for the start of the fourth.

Lukes went 4 for 12 with five RBIs in Toronto’s Division Series win over the New York Yankees, including a key two-run single in the Game 4 clincher. He also made a diving catch in Toronto’s Game 1 win.

