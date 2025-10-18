Blue Jays manager Schneider optimistic Springer will play ALCS Game 6 after pitch off knee

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays manager John Schneider says he is optimistic George Springer will be available against the Seattle…

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays manager John Schneider says he is optimistic George Springer will be available against the Seattle Mariners in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series in Toronto on Sunday night.

“Feeling a lot better than he did yesterday,” Schneider said Saturday.

Springer, Toronto’s leadoff hitter, was struck on the right kneecap by a 95.6 mph pitch from Bryan Woo in the seventh inning of Friday’s 6-2 loss and left the game.

Seattle leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.

The 36-year-old Springer, a four-time All-Star, is hitting .256 with three home runs and five doubles this postseason. His 22 career playoff homers are tied with Bernie Williams for fourth most.

Schneider said Springer got treatment on Saturday and was expected to test his knee in a team workout.

“Just make sure that it’s not bothering him swinging and not bothering him running,” Schneider said. “But he’s a tough dude, so I’m hopeful and optimistic that he’ll be good to go.”

Springer fell to the ground after being struck by Woo’s pitch, and stayed down in the batter’s box while Schneider and trainer Drew MacDonald came out from the dugout. Springer walked gingerly toward first, attempted to run a few steps, then walked off and was replaced by pinch-runner Joey Loperfido.

Schneider said injured shortstop Bo Bichette still hasn’t run the bases since pulling up in an attempt last Saturday, the day before the ALCS began.

“You guys have probably seen him in the outfield, but not on the bases yet,” Schneider told reporters. “May do that today. But he’s definitely making progress. Definitely making progress with his swing as well.”

Bichette finished second in the major leagues to the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge with a .311 batting average.

Bichette hasn’t played since he was injured in a Sept. 6 collision with Yankees catcher Austin Wells. He is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

