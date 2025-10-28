Blue Jays’ George Springer leaves Game 3 of World Series after injuring himself on a swing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Springer’s status for Game 4 of the World Series is uncertain after the Toronto Blue…

Springer injured himself on a swing in the seventh inning Monday night. He was in pain after fouling off a first-pitch sinker from Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Justin Wrobleski. After Toronto’s medical staff came onto the field, Springer left through the Blue Jays’ dugout.

“George, it’s some right side discomfort,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after Toronto’s 6-5, 18-inning loss. “He already went for a MRI. We’ll see how it comes back and see how he walks up (Tuesday), but it sucks.”

Springer was hitless with two strikeouts in his first three at-bats of Game 3 at Dodger Stadium, where fans loudly booed him before each at-bat.

Dodgers fans will never forget the 2017 World Series MVP’s role for the Astros, who beat Los Angeles in a seven-game World Series victory later tainted by Houston’s sign stealing activity.

Springer is 14 for 57 with four homers in the postseason for the Blue Jays, and he delivered their biggest hit of the year. His three-run homer in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series propelled Toronto past the Seattle Mariners and into its first World Series since 1993.

Ty France replaced Springer with an 0-1 count and eventually struck out in an eight-pitch at-bat against Wrobleski. Springer, France and Davis Schneider combined to 2-for-9 with three strikeouts out of the leadoff spot.

“He’s obviously a huge part of our lineup,” John Schneider said. “Glad I got him out when I did and hopefully it didn’t make anything worse, but we’ll see how he is (Tuesday).”

Springer had three hits during the first two games of the World Series in Toronto.

