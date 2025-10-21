Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner nets goal and assist in 5-1 win over slumping Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Columbus captain Boone Jenner had a power-play goal and an assist in the first period, and the…

DALLAS (AP) — Columbus captain Boone Jenner had a power-play goal and an assist in the first period, and the Blue Jackets beat Dallas 5-1 on Tuesday night to hand the slumping Stars their third straight defeat.

The Blue Jackets went up 2-0 when Jenner scored from his left knee in the crease to the left of goalie Jake Oettinger after Charlie Coyle knocked the puck through the legs of defenseman Lian Bichsel and across the ice in front of the net.

Adam Fantilli, defenseman Denton Mateychuk and Dmitri Voronkov also scored for the Blue Jackets before Kent Johnson’s empty-netter with three minutes left. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 22 shots.

Columbus (3-3) has consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Oettinger made 24 saves.

Dallas (3-3) won its first three games in coach Glen Gulutzan’s return, 12 years after he was fired by the Stars and current general manager Jim Nill. Dallas scored at least five goals in each of those wins, but has mustered only five goals total in the three games since.

Tyler Seguin scored his second of the season for Dallas in the second period when he deflected in a shot by Colin Blackwell, who just seconds earlier was denied by Merzlikins after getting the puck from Seguin.

Before Mateychuk got the third goal for Columbus, Seguin missed an open net. Soon after that, Merzlikins gloved a puck that had ricocheted and was free in the crease.

Up next

The Stars play the second of three consecutive home games Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings. Columbus returns home to face Washington on Friday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.