Blackhawks take on the Canadiens in a non-conference matchup

Montreal Canadiens (1-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-1, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Montreal Canadiens in a non-conference matchup.

Chicago had a 25-46-11 record overall and a 15-20-6 record at home last season. The Blackhawks scored 224 goals while allowing 292 for a -68 goal differential last season.

Montreal went 40-31-11 overall and 17-21-6 on the road last season. The Canadiens scored 243 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.0 per game on 25.5 shots per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

