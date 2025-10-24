Live Radio
Blackhawks send Lukas Reichel to Canucks for 2027 4th-round draft pick

The Associated Press

October 24, 2025, 5:28 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks traded forward Lukas Reichel to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, getting a 2027 fourth-round draft pick in return.

Reichel played in five of Chicago’s first eight games, getting two goals and two assists. He has 58 points, including 22 goals, in 174 career games.

The 23-year-old Reichel was the 17th overall pick in the first round in 2020 out of Germany. He had 116 points in 121 career games with Chicago’s AHL affiliate.

