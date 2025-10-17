Blackhawks play the Canucks after Reichel’s 2-goal showing

Vancouver Canucks (2-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-1, in the Central Division) Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Vancouver Canucks (2-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-1, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -142, Blackhawks +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Vancouver Canucks after Lukas Reichel scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 8-3 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Chicago had a 25-46-11 record overall and a 15-20-6 record in home games last season. The Blackhawks scored 224 total goals last season (47 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals).

Vancouver has gone 1-1-0 in road games and 2-2 overall. The Canucks have a +one scoring differential, with 13 total goals scored and 12 allowed.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

