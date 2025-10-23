Beth DeBauche resigns as Ohio Valley Conference commissioner

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Ohio Valley Conference commissioner Beth DeBauche has resigned, effective immediately. DeBauche’s resignation was announced on Thursday…

DeBauche’s resignation was announced on Thursday in a statement released by the OVC board of presidents and chancellors. The announcement said DeBauche made the decision to focus on family following the death of her father.

Greg Walter was named acting commissioner while the OVC uses an outside firm to search for an interim commissioner.

DeBauche became the first OVC female commissioner in 2009. The statement said she led the conference during a period of “significant changes” while maintaining “a steadfast commitment to student-athlete success.”

“Beth DeBauche has been a transformative leader for the Ohio Valley Conference,” John Porter, chair of the OVC board of presidents and chancellors, said in the statement. “Her vision, integrity, and dedication to the student-athlete experience have left an enduring legacy. We are deeply grateful for her years of service and leadership.”

