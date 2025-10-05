Berhalter has 2 goals, assist; Whitecaps beat Earthquakes 4-1, remain tied atop Western Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sebastian Berhalter had two goals and an assist, Rayan Elloumi and Thomas Müller each added…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sebastian Berhalter had two goals and an assist, Rayan Elloumi and Thomas Müller each added a goal, and the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 2-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.

Vancouver (17-6-9) has 60 points and is tied with San Diego atop the Western Conference, two points ahead of third-place Minnesota. San Jose (10-15-8) has 38 points and fell out of playoff position. Eighth-place Dallas has 41 points, while Salt Lake and Colorado have 40 points apiece.

Elloumi, an 18-year-old homegrown who made his eight career appearance and second start in MLS, opened the scoring with a volley from point-blank range in the 39th minute. Berhalter played a perfectly-placed free kick from the left side to the back post, where Elloumi put away the first-touch finish.

Müller, on the counter-attack, ran onto a pass played by Ali Ahmed and gently settled it with his first touch and bent a low shot that slipped inside the left post into the side-net to make it 2-0 in the 57th.

The 36-year-old Müller, who has scored 45 goals in 131 career appearances for the German national team, was acquired Aug. 6 and has five goals and two assists in five appearances (four starts) for the Whitecaps.

Berhalter blasted a rising shot from 30 yards out that slipped inside the post to make it 3-0 in the 74th and his goal in the second minute of stoppage time capped the scoring.

Beau Leroux made it 3-1 in the 89th with a shot from outside the area that deflected off Vancouver’s Giuseppe Bovalina into the net.

Ralph Priso made a goal-line block of a header by Josef Martínez in the seventh minute.

San Jose’s Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — had six saves.

