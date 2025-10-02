Ben Rice in Yankees’ lineup against Red Sox rookie left-hander Connelly Early

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Rice was in the New York Yankees’ lineup for Thursday’s decisive Game 3 of the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Rice was in the New York Yankees’ lineup for Thursday’s decisive Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against Boston Red Sox rookie left-hander Connelly Early.

Rice did not start the series opener against lefty Garrett Crochet, who struck out 11 and allowed four hits in a dazzling 7 2/3-inning performance in Boston’s 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Before the series opener, manager Aaron Boone said Paul Goldschmidt would start against any left-hander the Yankees faced. Rice batted .208 against left-handed pitching during the regular season while Goldschmidt hit .336 against southpaws.

“It’s a very tough call just because of how good Goldy’s been, but I think Benny’s presence and the threat he is to put one in the seats, I thought was the right thing,” Boone said.

In New York’s 4-3 win on Wednesday, Rice homered on the first pitch he saw from right-hander Brayan Bello and had two hits along with a 109.4 mph lineout to right field in the third inning against left-hander Justin Wilson.

Boone said he decided to keep Rice in the lineup after the Yankees evened the series.

“He’s been hitting everything hard lately the last few weeks,” Boone said. “Just the danger and presence he is in the box because obviously what Goldy’s done against lefties (is good) but I think the threat Ben is right now to change the game for me right now.”

During the regular season, Rice batted .255 with 26 homers and 65 RBIs in 138 games. He hit .316 in his final 22 games.

The only change to New York’s lineup was Amed Rosario playing third base for Ryan McMahon and getting his second start of the series. Rosario started at second base for Jazz Chisholm Jr. against Crochet and José Caballero started at third.

After Game 1, Chisholm seemed upset about not starting. His back was turned to reporters while he answered several questions at his locker. Chisholm said Boone texted him Monday night to let him know he wouldn’t be in the Game 1 lineup.

On Wednesday, Chisholm walked and scored the go-ahead run from first base on a single by Austin Wells in the eighth inning, reaching the plate in 9.1 seconds, according to Statcast.

“I love Jazz, I really do,” Boone said. “It doesn’t mean we haven’t had some heart to hearts and some fun conversations from time to time but he’s great.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.